Dhaka University grants 215.7 million for research in its budget allocation
A budget of Tk 1,035.45 crore (over Tk 10.35 billion) has been approved for Dhaka University (DU) for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.
DU treasurer professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday revealed this at a press conference at Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom.
The budget was approved at the university’s syndicate meeting on Monday (16 June).
From the total budget, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide Tk 883.04 crore (8.83 billion) out of the university’s total budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. In addition, Tk 90 crore (900 million) will come from the university’s sources. As a result, there will be a deficit of Tk 62.41 crore (624.1 million).
An analysis of the budget shows that there have been no significant changes in the various sectors this year. This time, the allocation for salaries, allowances, and information technology has decreased slightly compared to last year.
A certain amount of money is allocated from the University Grants Commission. We cannot go beyond itJahangir Alam Chowdhury, DU treasurer
In addition, the allocation for goods and transport, pensions, research grants, primary healthcare, and equipment grants has increased slightly.
In the 2024-25 session, Tk 20.7 crore (200.7 million) was allocated for the research sector. In the 2025-26 fiscal year, it has been slightly increased to only Tk 21.57 crore (215.7 million), which is only 2.08 per cent of the total budget.
Speaking regarding the research budget, treasurer Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, Dhaka University does not have independence in budget formulation.
“A certain amount of money is allocated from the University Grants Commission. We cannot go beyond it,” he added.
Regarding increasing the university’s internal expenditure, he said, “We have no opportunity to increase our internal income. Until Dhaka University achieves financial independence, we will remain dependent on the government, and we will not have the opportunity to increase our quality.”
Of the total budget for 2025-26 fiscal year, 28.34 per cent or Tk 293.5 crore (2.93 billion) has been allocated for salaries, 20.84 per cent or Tk 215.91 crore (nearly 2.16 billion) has been allocated for allowances, 27.62 per cent or Tk 285.98 crore (nearly 2.86 billion) has been allocated for goods and services, and 13.41 per cent or Tk 139.86 crore (nearly 1.4 billion) has been allocated for pensions.
The university’s accounts director Saiful Islam was also present at the press conference.