Dhaka University grants 215.7 million for research in its budget allocation

A budget of Tk 1,035.45 crore (over Tk 10.35 billion) has been approved for Dhaka University (DU) for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

DU treasurer professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday revealed this at a press conference at Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom.

The budget was approved at the university’s syndicate meeting on Monday (16 June).