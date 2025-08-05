Jahangirnagar University expels 110, revokes certificates of 79 BCL men

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced the disciplinary actions today, Tuesday during a press briefing, following a syndicate meeting that lasted about 12 hours from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

"Disciplinary measures have been finalised against 229 individuals linked to the July Uprising attack, including 130 current and 99 former students," the VC said.

Among the 130 current students, 64 were expelled for life, 37 suspended for two years, eight suspended for one year, one suspended for six months and 20 exempted from punishment.

Regarding the 99 former students, 73 had their certificates revoked, six had certificates suspended for two years and 20 were exempted due to lack of evidence.