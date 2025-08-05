Uprising attacks
Jahangirnagar University expels 110, revokes certificates of 79 BCL men
Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities expelled 110 members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for various terms and revoked the certificates of another 79 for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on protesting students during last year's July Uprising on campus.
The university authorities also decided to file a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the incident.
JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced the disciplinary actions today, Tuesday during a press briefing, following a syndicate meeting that lasted about 12 hours from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.
"Disciplinary measures have been finalised against 229 individuals linked to the July Uprising attack, including 130 current and 99 former students," the VC said.
Among the 130 current students, 64 were expelled for life, 37 suspended for two years, eight suspended for one year, one suspended for six months and 20 exempted from punishment.
Regarding the 99 former students, 73 had their certificates revoked, six had certificates suspended for two years and 20 were exempted due to lack of evidence.
Professor Kamrul noted that 40 students, both current and former, were cleared as no evidence or eyewitness accounts implicated them.
The university plans to publish the names of convicted former students officially in newspapers to facilitate legal action. Convicted current students will receive formal letters and their names will be forwarded to their respective departments and institutes.
"The administration will submit the list of convicted individuals along with related documents to the International Crimes Tribunal after consulting legal advisors," he added.
The syndicate also recommended forwarding the probe report concerning on-duty police and outsiders involved in the attack to the appropriate authorities, as they fall outside university jurisdiction.
Further investigations are underway into possible involvement of faculty members, officers and staff linked to the incident.
"The convicted students can take any legal remedy against the syndicate decision," the JU VC added.
JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr. Sohel Ahmed stated that new investigations will be launched into other students allegedly involved, whose names were recently received.
Convicted students are barred from remaining on campus or participating in academic activities, he emphasized.
The press briefing was also attended by Treasurer Prof. Dr. M Abdur Rab, Syndicate Member Prof. Saleh Ahammad Khan, Proctor Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Rashidul Alam, and Acting Registrar A.B.M. Azizur Rahman.