Biman recruitment exam postponed on allegation of question leak

Managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo, “At around 1:30pm DB police informed us some people were detained with the allegation of leaking questions. After that, we made the announcement of the postponement of the exam at around 2 pm before the examinees entered the halls.” However, he did not clarify how many persons were detained.
Zahid Hossain said, "We came to know about the question paper leak at the eleventh hour. So we had no choice but to postpone the exam at the last minute. Strict legal action including dismissal will be taken if any gang of Biman is found involved in the question paper leak. The question paper leak is being investigated. After the investigation, I will be able to say whether the question has been leaked or not. As we have received the complaint of question paper leak, the exam has been postponed immediately."
Biman Bangladesh Airline website through a notice said the scheduled exam on Friday is postponed with the instruction of the authorities due to unavoidable reasons.
The schedule of the written examination of these posts will be notified later through the mobile phones of the candidates and on the website of Biman.