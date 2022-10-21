Biman recruitment exam postponed on allegation of question leak

A recruitment examination of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was postponed on Friday on the allegation of question paper leak.

The written exam for recruitment on 10 posts of Biman was scheduled to be held in the afternoon. Police detained some persons on allegations of question paper leak one and a half hours before the exam, resulting in the postponement of the exam. The examinees learnt about the postponement after reaching the exam halls.

The written exam for 10 posts including junior operator GSE, junior Taylor cum upholster, and junior Aircon mechanic of Biman was scheduled to be held at 3:00pm in Nawab Habibullah Model School and College of Uttara and IIS higher secondary school.