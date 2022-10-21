Education

Biman recruitment exam postponed on allegation of question leak

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A recruitment examination of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was postponed on Friday on the allegation of question paper leak.

The written exam for recruitment on 10 posts of Biman was scheduled to be held in the afternoon. Police detained some persons on allegations of question paper leak one and a half hours before the exam, resulting in the postponement of the exam. The examinees learnt about the postponement after reaching the exam halls.

The written exam for 10 posts including junior operator GSE, junior Taylor cum upholster, and junior Aircon mechanic of Biman was scheduled to be held at 3:00pm in Nawab Habibullah Model School and College of Uttara and IIS higher secondary school.

Managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo, “At around 1:30pm DB police informed us some people were detained with the allegation of leaking questions. After that, we made the announcement of the postponement of the exam at around 2 pm before the examinees entered the halls.” However, he did not clarify how many persons were detained.

Zahid Hossain said, "We came to know about the question paper leak at the eleventh hour. So we had no choice but to postpone the exam at the last minute. Strict legal action including dismissal will be taken if any gang of Biman is found involved in the question paper leak. The question paper leak is being investigated. After the investigation, I will be able to say whether the question has been leaked or not. As we have received the complaint of question paper leak, the exam has been postponed immediately."

Biman Bangladesh Airline website through a notice said the scheduled exam on Friday is postponed with the instruction of the authorities due to unavoidable reasons.

The schedule of the written examination of these posts will be notified later through the mobile phones of the candidates and on the website of Biman.

