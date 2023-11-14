Bangladeshi student count in US reaches all-time high

The number of Bangladeshi students in the United States (US) has reached an all-time high as a total of 13,563 students chose to study in the US during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The US embassy in Dhaka made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the 2023 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The current number of Bangladeshi students in the US represents a 28 per cent rise from the previous academic year and one of the highest overall increases in the world.