British Columbia curriculum introduced in Bangladesh 

Bringing forth a new dawn within the education landscape of Bangladesh, New Horizon Canadian International School introduces the British Columbia (BC) curriculum in the country.

The future world filled with immense opportunities necessitates varied, challenging and exciting learning opportunities, enabling children to find their inspiration; and that is exactly what the BC curriculum at New Horizon Canadian International School offers, reads a press release.

Focusing on a student-centered approach to learning, the BC curriculum stands upon a known-do-understand model. These three elements represent activities to teach and encourage deep learning through content, curricular competencies and big ideas.