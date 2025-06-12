Schools previously overestimated textbook demand

Compared to previous years, the total number of books being printed this year has dropped by over 45 million copies, with the largest reduction seen in the secondary level. This is expected to significantly lower printing costs.

Meanwhile, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has begun printing textbooks for the next academic year at the primary and secondary levels.

Sources at the NCTB explain that textbook demand is typically estimated about a year in advance, based on projected student enrollment figures provided by schools. But schools used to submit demand figures well above actual need. NCTB rarely scrutinised those submissions. As a result, more books were printed than used, leading to unnecessary expenditure.

This year, however, NCTB has taken a more rigorous approach to verifying demand. Officials have personally visited some areas, and demand projections have been cross-checked with student data from education boards. As a result, the number of books being printed has dropped sharply. Other contributing factors also played a role.