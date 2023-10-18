US opens applications for Fulbright Visiting Scholar Programme

The US embassy in Dhaka has announced the opening of applications for the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Programme for the 2024-25 session.

The prestigious programme extends grants to Bangladeshi scholars, allowing them to conduct post-doctoral research and teach at various US academic institutions. The grants span from a single academic semester to a full academic year.

The application deadline is set for 16 December, Saturday, at 11:59 pm (Washington DC time), the embassy said in a press release.