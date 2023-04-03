Single admission test for universities from next year: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni said on Monday a single admission test will be held in all universities of the country from next year.

National Testing Authority (NTA) will be formed to conduct the exam, the minister said at a policy-making meeting on the single admission test for the academic year 2023-2024 held at UGC.

Dipu Moni called upon the people concerned to prepare for the single admission test from now on.

Besides, a committee headed by the UGC chairman will be formed soon regarding the solo entrance test, she added.