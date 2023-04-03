Single admission test for universities from next year: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni said on Monday a single admission test will be held in all universities of the country from next year.
National Testing Authority (NTA) will be formed to conduct the exam, the minister said at a policy-making meeting on the single admission test for the academic year 2023-2024 held at UGC.
Dipu Moni called upon the people concerned to prepare for the single admission test from now on.
Besides, a committee headed by the UGC chairman will be formed soon regarding the solo entrance test, she added.
UGC chairman Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting while members of the commission professor Dil Afroza Begum, professor Md. Sajjad Hossain, Secondary and Higher Education Department additional secretary Md Abu Yusuf Mia and UGC secretary Ferdous Zaman were also present.
The examination procedure will be discussed in detail with the dean of the university and the examination committee in this regard, the minister said, adding that the schedule of the single entrance examination will be published after HSC examination.
She said that the initiative is being taken for the sake of students and guardians and hoped that there will be no chance to raise any questions about its quality.
Teaching can be started in a short period of time if the admission test is held simultaneously in all universities, UGC chairman Kazi Shahidullah said.
The success of the single admission test would be a huge achievement in the higher education sector, he hoped.