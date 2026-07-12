Why are foreign students turning away from Bangladesh’s medical colleges?

Hanjabam Dhanaraj Sharma was in the ninth grade when he first visited Bangladesh. His elder sister, Hanjabam Deepa, had secured admission to TMSS Medical College in Bogura. The entire family had traveled from Manipur, India to drop her off. Deepa completed her MBBS in 2024 and now Dhanaraj is a final-year student at the same institution.

“Getting into a government medical college back home is extremely difficult,” Dhanaraj said. “The cost of private medical education there is nearly double compared to here. Moreover, the curriculum in Bangladesh is very similar to ours, the distance is short and the language is easy to pick up. That’s why I chose this country.”

Dhanaraj, who has been studying in Bangladesh since 2022, noted that he has never felt unsafe. “Sometimes relatives get worried after seeing the news or social media. They call and say they’ve heard a lot is happening here. But I’ve always felt safe. My Bangladeshi friends are here, so there’s nothing to fear,” he said.