Quality compromised, but still doubt over receiving books in time

There are only 10 days left before the start of the new academic year. However, almost half (46.26 per cent) of the free textbooks at the primary level are yet to be printed. At the same time, some 31 per cent of the free textbooks at secondary levels has not been printed as yet. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has compromised the quality to get all the books in time. Despite that, there are doubts over whether it will be possible to provide the books to all students in tome or not.

This was revealed by relevant officials and persons in the NCTB and the printing company.

The government has been providing textbooks to the students free of cost through a festival on the first day of the year since 2010. The work is underway to print around 340 million books for the 2023 academic year. This time the textbooks and teacher’s guide for classes one, six and seven have been prepared based on the new curriculum.