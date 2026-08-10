AHZ hosts grand pre-departure event 2026 for Bangladeshi students
AHZ, a trusted representative for UK universities in Bangladesh, hosted its annual Pre-Departure Event 2026 at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka, reports a press release.
The grand celebration gathered over 1,000 outgoing students, family members, and education leaders to mark the departure of scholars heading to the United Kingdom for the September 2026 academic intake.
The United Kingdom continues to be the preferred destination for Bangladeshi students pursuing international higher education.
Industry estimates indicate that AHZ facilitates university placements for approximately 60 per cent of UK-bound Bangladeshi students, offering end-to-end support with zero service charges.
This year’s cohort achieved significant academic success, with several students securing tuition fee scholarships ranging from 30 per cent to 90 per cent. During the ceremony, students shared their application journeys, challenges overcome, and future aspirations.
The event was attended by senior leadership from MH Global Group and AHZ, including Captain AKM Golam Kibria (CIP), chairman of MH Global Group, Zahirul Islam (CIP), CCO of MH Global Group; Wahid Zaman, country manager of AHZ Bangladesh; Mahfooz M Kushal, regional marketing manager of Course Hunter; and Ahsan Mahmud, business development manager of MH Global Group.
Branch Operations Managers from AHZ’s Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Uttara, and Mirpur offices were also present.
In partnership with Turkish Airlines, a quiz session was held during the event, awarding one student complimentary air tickets to the United Kingdom.
The pre-departure orientation provided attendees with travel guidance, UK arrival protocols, academic orientation, and networking opportunities with peers heading to the same institutions.
AHZ hosts this annual event to equip students with practical knowledge as they transition into their university life abroad.