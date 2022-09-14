No chance of SSC question paper getting leaked: Dipu Moni

The minister said this as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a teachers training programme at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.
She said the teachers are the main soldiers in implementing the ‘National Education Curriculum Outline-2021’.
The minister added that some 4, 00,000 teachers have already taken training to make the curriculum successful.
There is no alternative to training to prepare the teachers to face the revolutionary changes of the educational sector, the minister added.
Dipu Moni further said measures have been taken to bring all secondary school-level teachers across the country under a training programme.