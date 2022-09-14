Education

No chance of SSC question paper getting leaked: Dipu Moni

Minister for education Dipu Moni on Tuesday said there is no chance of this year’s SSC examination question papers getting leaked as the law enforcement agencies are alert, reports news agency UNB.

She also said that measures will be taken if anybody tries to circulate misleading information including rumours about the question papers getting leaked.

The minister said this as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of a teachers training programme at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

She said the teachers are the main soldiers in implementing the ‘National Education Curriculum Outline-2021’.

The minister added that some 4, 00,000 teachers have already taken training to make the curriculum successful.

There is no alternative to training to prepare the teachers to face the revolutionary changes of the educational sector, the minister added.

Dipu Moni further said measures have been taken to bring all secondary school-level teachers across the country under a training programme.

