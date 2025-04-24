KUET Vice-Chancellor, pro-Vice-Chancellor resign
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Masud and pro-Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Shariful Alam resigned in the face of student protests on Thursday.
Informing this to Prothom Alo, an official of the education ministry said, “The process of accepting their resignation letters is ongoing.”
Earlier, a media release of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the process to release the VC and pro-VC of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology has been initiated with the view to resolving the recent crisis at the university and normalise educational activities on the campus.
The release further said new appointments will be made to the two posts through a search committee soon.
One of the senior professors will be given the ad-hoc responsibility of a Vice-Chancellor to run the affairs of the university, the message said quoting the Education Affairs Ministry.