KUET students call off hunger strike, celebrate

The students who were on a hunger strike on demand of resignation of the Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Muhammad Masud, have withdrawn their programme after nearly 58 hours.

The protesting students ended the hunger strike by drinking juice offered by University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan around 1:00 am on Thursday.

Earlier, he read out a message from the education ministry to the students.