ICT compulsory, but treachers of other subjects teach it

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) became a compulsory subject at the secondary and higher secondary levels 13 years ago. However, the necessary teaching posts were not created when the subject was introduced, nor was recruitment coordinated accordingly.

As a result, many government colleges still do not have their own ICT teachers, while not a single government secondary school in the country has a separate teaching post for the subject.

Teachers of physics, zoology or other subjects are taking ICT classes in many government colleges. Elsewhere, programmers, guest teachers or part-time teachers are conducting the lessons. In government secondary schools, trained teachers of mathematics, business studies and science rotate to teach the subject.

The crisis in ICT education has become even more evident at a time when Bangladesh lags behind several neighbouring countries in international indices of digital development.

According to the latest data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), only 53.4 per cent of the country's population uses the internet.

Although network coverage has expanded, the meaningful use of technology in education, public services, financial transactions and employment remains limited.