SSC results handed over to PM

Confirming the news, a high official of an education board told Prothom Alo that education minister Dipu Moni would publish the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city at 1:00pm.

The results, however, is being published in educational institutions and websites of educational boards after 12:00pm.

The results can be known by submitting the roll number, registration number, name of the exam, exam year and education board on this website.