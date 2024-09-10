DU decides to ban 'guest room' culture
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to ban all sorts of 'guest room' culture at the residential halls of the university.
The decision was taken in the provost standing committee meeting on Tuesday.
Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, deputy director of the public relations office of the university, said this in a press release sent to the media on Tuesday.
The press release further said university vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan presided over the meeting held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom.
Pro-vice chancellor Sayema Haque Bidisha and treasurer professor Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.
There were several other issues in the agenda of the provost standing committee meeting, including opening the university on 22 September.
The hall provosts have been ordered to take necessary measures to resume academic activities.
The authorities also decided to ask the students, who were enrolled in the 2017-18 session or before that, to vacate the halls within 30 September.
Besides, a decision was taken to turn the games room at the residential halls suitable for co-curricular activities.