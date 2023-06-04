BCL leaders allegedly beat up fellow student for not attending ‘guest room’

Several leaders-activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League have allegedly tortured a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for not attending ‘guest room’ at a residential hall.

The victim also alleged the BCL men pointed arms at him during the torture. He filed a written complaint with the university proctor while the hall administration has formed a probe body.

The victim is Md Sayem Hasan, a second year (50th batch) student of International Relations department. Although Sayem is a student of Rabindranath Tagore residential hall, he now resides at Salam-Barkat Hall. Sayem is also involved with politics of ruling party’s student wing BCL and a mass education affairs secretary of Kaliakair upazila unit.