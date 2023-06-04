BCL leaders allegedly beat up fellow student for not attending ‘guest room’

Several leaders-activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League have allegedly tortured a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for not attending ‘guest room’ at a residential hall.
The victim also alleged the BCL men pointed arms at him during the torture. He filed a written complaint with the university proctor while the hall administration has formed a probe body.
The victim is Md Sayem Hasan, a second year (50th batch) student of International Relations department. Although Sayem is a student of Rabindranath Tagore residential hall, he now resides at Salam-Barkat Hall. Sayem is also involved with politics of ruling party’s student wing BCL and a mass education affairs secretary of Kaliakair upazila unit.
He wrote that BCL leaders summoned him to the ‘guest room’ of Salam-Barkat Hall on 16 May but he could not go there for undergoing ear surgery. He was beaten that day for the first time and again the following day when he wanted to leave the hall.
Sayem filed the written complaint with the proctor on 22 May.
Sayem alleged Mabruk Al Islam, assistant secretary of BCL JU unit, Tanvir Hasan, executive member and information and research affairs secretary Akib Shahriar beat him up while JU BCL’s vice president Riajul Islam, Khandakar Sajjad Kabir, Ratul Roy and Mabibul Alam captured the video of the incident and forced him to confess he was involved with the politics of Jatiyatabi Chhatra Dal or Islami Chhatra Shibir. At one stage of torture, Akib pointed firearms to Sayem’s head.
Riajul, Mabruk and Akib denied the allegation. Akib denied he pointed firearms to Sayem.
“Sayem wanted to move to another hall along with seven-eight other students. That’s why immediate senior students called him to the guest room to have a conversation,” Akib said.
JU proctor Firoz-Ul-Hasan said the complaint has been sent to the provost of the respective hall.
Salam-Barkat Hall’s acting provost Md Mahibubul Murshed said the administration held a meeting and formed a three-member committee to probe the allegation. Action would be taken based on investigation.
JU BCL president Aktaruzzaman Sohel said organisational actions would be taken against the leaders involved if the complaint of Sayem was found true.
Meanwhile, this correspondent has obtained an old video clip where vice president Riajul Islam is seen with arms in a room. He was also seen firing a blank shot.
Asked, Riajul Islam said he does not own the firearm. Who owned it was evicted from the hall.