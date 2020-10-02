Maiden Manzanal-Frank shed light on the role of crisis communication and improvising strategic goals through informed decision-making process during a crisis like the ongoing COVID 19 global pandemic. She said that such crises create new opportunities too. It is important for an individual to be proactive and go beyond resilience to mine new opportunities – as a professional, in teams and at the individual level, and also in personal life.

“We cannot just rewind everything and go back to ‘normal,’ so it’s wise to look forward to adapt with the neo-normal,” she added, “and we must not wait for time to come, rather we should review our strategic goals immediately, be it at organisational level or personal level.”