Cold wave: DSHE changes decision on shutting secondary schools
Within a few hours of issuing directives on Tuesday to keep shut secondary level schools in the districts where the temperature would fall below 17° Celsius, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) changed the decision.
As per the new order, the secondary level schools will be closed in the districts where the temperature would fall below 10° Celsius.
In the amended directive, DSHE said a severe cold wave has been sweeping over several districts in the country, which has been hampering the regular academic activities of the schools.
In this context, the secondary level schools in the districts, where the highest temperature would fall below 10° Celsius (subject to evidence of weather forecast), will be kept shut until the highest temperature rises to 10° Celsius or above.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education regional deputy directors will issue directives to close schools after consulting the district education officers concerned, the order added.