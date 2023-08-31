Distinguished lecture series-9 held in State University

The Department of English Studies (DES), State University of Bangladesh (SUB) in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh virtually organised the Distinguished Lecture Series-9 titled “A Global South Narrative of the Transformation of Applied Linguistics” on Wednesday.
The Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) is an initiative taken by the Department of English Studies to ensure the dissemination of knowledge in the diversifying field of English language and literature, according to a press release.
This series aims at fostering philosophical ideas and critical thinking necessary for the academic and professional development of both the faculty members and the students, as it exposes them to the latest theories, research findings, pedagogical innovation, and the best teaching and learning practices in their relevant fields of study.
The panel of speakers consisted of Obaidul Hamid, associate professor, TESOL Education, University of Queensland, Australia; Shaila Sultana, professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka; and Mohammod Moninoor Roshid, professor, Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka: while AMM Hamidur Rahman, a professor of English at Daffodil International University was the discussant.
The speakers highlighted the mini-renaissance which has happened in applied linguistics research between 1985 and 2023 in the context of Bangladesh. They narrated their personal journeys of higher studies abroad and shared the obstacles they faced during their odyssey which shaped their outlook towards the discrimination and the divide existing between the global south and the global north in the field of knowledge.
However, they expressed their optimism regarding the decolonising attitude which they mentioned as “the transformation of imagination from compliant to defiant” and which has taken roots among the young researchers and also in the curriculum design and development at the national level although at a small scale.
The event started with a welcome speech and the introduction of the panel of speakers and the discussant by Touhida Easmin Humaira, head, DES, SUB. The event was anchored by Sarwat Azad Bristi, lecturer, DES, SUB; and its other faculty members attended the programme.
Besides, Hamidul Haque, senior assistant professor and head, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh, the faculty members from various universities in Bangladesh attended the programme and actively participated in the question-answer session making the event very engaging and fascinating.