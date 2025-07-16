Primary school recruitment: Huge number of headteacher, asst teacher posts vacant

The teacher shortage in primary education, considered the foundation of the country’s education system, has reached an alarming level. Over 34,000 out of more than 65,000 approved posts for headteachers in government primary schools are currently vacant. In other words, nearly 52 per cent of schools are without a headteacher. Additionally, around 24,500 assistant teacher posts are also vacant.

Meanwhile, in a meeting last Monday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus directed that the vacant headteacher posts at government primary schools across the country be filled as soon as possible.

He also instructed both the posting of existing candidates and new recruitment for the headteacher positions.