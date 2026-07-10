Madrasah, Technical Education boards’ exams for all Chattogram districts on Saturday postponed
The Alim and HSC BMT examinations under the Madrasah and Technical Education Boards scheduled for Saturday have also been postponed in all districts under the Chattogram Education Board, alongside the HSC examinations, due to adverse weather and ongoing flood situation.
This was announced today, Friday, in a press release signed by Syed Akhteruzzaman, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.
The Chattogram Education Board oversees examinations in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.
The press release said that examinations under the other education boards, as well as those of the Madrasa and Technical Education Boards in all other districts, will be held as scheduled.
Heavy rainfall began in Chattogram on 5 July. On 7 July, the district recorded its highest daily rainfall in 43 years. Between 5 July and 6:00 am on Friday, a total of 1,169 millimetres of rain was recorded.
The persistent rainfall has inundated Chattogram and surrounding districts and upazilas. In addition, 29 people have died in landslides triggered by the heavy rain.