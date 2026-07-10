Madrasah, Technical Education boards’ exams for all Chattogram districts on Saturday postponed

The Alim and HSC BMT examinations under the Madrasah and Technical Education Boards scheduled for Saturday have also been postponed in all districts under the Chattogram Education Board, alongside the HSC examinations, due to adverse weather and ongoing flood situation.

This was announced today, Friday, in a press release signed by Syed Akhteruzzaman, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.