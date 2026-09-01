Stakeholder discussion and raffle draw prize-giving ceremony

English-medium schools are essential for providing children with an education that keeps pace with the rest of the world.

The “English-medium school admission fair 2026” was organised to provide parents with information about how different English-medium schools educate children and where they can find the right opportunities to build a better future for their children.

The British Council and Prothom Alo organised the fair online for the first time from 26 April to 5 May. Alongside the 10-day online fair, a one-day offline event took place at the Shooting Club in Gulshan, Dhaka, on 2 May.

During the fair, the website englishmediumadmissionfair.com received more than 167,000 visitors and generated over 550 leads and registrations. The day-long offline event also attracted a large number of interested students and parents.