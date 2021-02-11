Medical College admission: How to apply

Online submission of applications for admission into the country's government and private medical colleges for the academic year 2020-21, has begun from 12:00pm today, Thursday. Applications may be submitted anytime up till 1 March (11:59pm). The students will have to deposit Tk 1000 through Teletalk prepaid mobile to fill up the relevant form.

How to apply

Bangladeshi nationals who have passed the SSC or equivalent exam in 2017 or 2018, and HSC or equivalent exam in 2019 or 2020 (with physics, chemistry and biology), will be able to apply for admission into medical college. Students passing the SSC or equivalent exam before 2017, will not be able to apply.

The total GPA of SSC and HSC or equivalent exams must be a minimum of 9. For members of the ethnic minority communities and applicants from Chittagong Hill Tracts, the minimum score will be 8. However, if the minimum grade point in any exam is less than 3.50, the student will not qualify to apply. And all students must have a minimum grade point of 3.50 in biology in the HSC or equivalent exam.