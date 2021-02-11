Medical College admission: How to apply

Online submission of applications for admission into the country's government and private medical colleges for the academic year 2020-21, has begun from 12:00pm today, Thursday. Applications may be submitted anytime up till 1 March (11:59pm). The students will have to deposit Tk 1000 through Teletalk prepaid mobile to fill up the relevant form.
How to apply
Bangladeshi nationals who have passed the SSC or equivalent exam in 2017 or 2018, and HSC or equivalent exam in 2019 or 2020 (with physics, chemistry and biology), will be able to apply for admission into medical college. Students passing the SSC or equivalent exam before 2017, will not be able to apply.
The total GPA of SSC and HSC or equivalent exams must be a minimum of 9. For members of the ethnic minority communities and applicants from Chittagong Hill Tracts, the minimum score will be 8. However, if the minimum grade point in any exam is less than 3.50, the student will not qualify to apply. And all students must have a minimum grade point of 3.50 in biology in the HSC or equivalent exam.
Admit card
Students will be able to download the medical college exam admit cards from 20 March to 25 March.
Admission exam date
A one-hour 100 mark MCQ exam will be held on 2 April from 10:00am till 11:30am.
Exam method and merit list
Students will have to answer 100 MCQ questions of a total 100 marks. Each question will carry one mark. The MCQ exam will be of one hour in duration. The marks distribution will be, physics 20, chemistry 25, biology 30, English 15 and general knowledge, history and liberation war affairs 10 (total 100).
In the written exam, .25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The minimum score out of 100 in the written exam will be 40. Any marks lower than this will disqualify the candidate. Only the results of students who pass the exam will be published.
The GPA obtained in the SSC and HSC or equivalent exams will be calculated on a score of 200 marks. The merit list will be drawn up on the basis of the written exam.
Medical admission as before
The admission exam will be as before. The criteria for applying and the 200 marks based in the SSC and HSC GPA will not be decreased.
In the case of students passing the HSC exam in the previous year, 5 marks will be cut from the total and for those admitted in the previous year to government medical and dental unit of the dental college, 7.5 marks will be cut from the total, in preparing the merit list.
Bangladeshi nationals living overseas and 'O' Level and 'A' Level students will be able to apply online. They will have to issue a Tk 2000 bank draft/pay order in favour of the director, medical education, health education directorate, Mohakhali, Dhaka and then apply.
Dental exam
The health education directorate has published the admission notice for admission to the first year MBBS course of the 2020-21 academic year. However, the admission notice for the dental college has not been published as yet. Speaking to Prothom Alo, director (medical education) of the health education directorate, AKM Ahsan Habib, said that the BDS course admission exam will be held on 30 April. Submission of applications for the course will begin on 27 March and will continue till 15 April. A notice in this exam will be published shortly.