Stipends for secondary students: Application deadline extended, conditions applicants must meet
The deadline for online applications for stipends for secondary and equivalent-level students (Grades 6–10) has been extended.
Students will now be able to apply until 25 June. Financially disadvantaged but meritorious students enrolled and studying in 2026 will be eligible for the support, according to information published on the website of the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust.
According to the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust, the deadline for the ongoing online application process for students enrolled in secondary and equivalent classes (Grades 6–10) in 2026 has been extended from 14 June to 11:59 pm on 25 June.
Applicants will have to meet several conditions outlined in the 2026 Admission Assistance Guidelines for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families enrolled in educational institutions.
Meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families who are enrolled and studying in Grades 6–10 at all institutions under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Directorate of Technical Education, and Directorate of Madrasa Education will be able to apply through the designated link within the specified period.
The application conditions include:
Students applying as meritorious candidates must upload proof of obtaining at least 60 per cent marks in the previous class or a minimum GPA of 3.50 where GPA-5 grading applies;
Orphaned students, students with disabilities or whose guardians have disabilities, students or guardians suffering from incurable diseases, children of financially disadvantaged freedom fighters, extremely poor students (whose guardians are low-income workers), and children of government employees in the 20th grade under the National Pay Scale 2015 must upload supporting documents when applying for admission assistance;
The annual income of parents or guardians must be Tk 300,000 or less, and applicants must upload a certificate issued by the chairperson of the Union Parishad or a ward councillor of a municipality or city corporation confirming that the student comes from an extremely poor family; and
Applicants must upload a copy of the certification form signed by the head of their educational institution, a copy of the student’s birth registration certificate, copies of both parents’ national identity cards, one photograph of the student, and a clear copy of the online bank account information of either the student or one of the parents, using the format prescribed by the Trust.
The notice states that, as the process is entirely online, there is no need to submit hard copies of the application. Admission assistance helplines: 02-55000428, 01778958356 and 01778964156 (available during office hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm).