Stipends for secondary students: Application deadline extended, conditions applicants must meet

The deadline for online applications for stipends for secondary and equivalent-level students (Grades 6–10) has been extended.

Students will now be able to apply until 25 June. Financially disadvantaged but meritorious students enrolled and studying in 2026 will be eligible for the support, according to information published on the website of the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust.

According to the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust, the deadline for the ongoing online application process for students enrolled in secondary and equivalent classes (Grades 6–10) in 2026 has been extended from 14 June to 11:59 pm on 25 June.

Applicants will have to meet several conditions outlined in the 2026 Admission Assistance Guidelines for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families enrolled in educational institutions.