Dhaka University Science Unit admission test postponed
The admission test for the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka (DU) for the 2025–26 academic year, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday (20 December), has been postponed. The revised schedule for the postponed test will be announced soon.
The information was published today, Friday (19 December), on the University of Dhaka’s admission website.
The respective notice stated, “As part of the observance of one day of state mourning following the death of former Dhaka University student Sharif Osman Hadi, a day of mourning will be observed at Dhaka University tomorrow, Saturday.”
“As a mark of respect to the brave July fighter Sharif Osman Hadi, and to all July fighters and martyrs who participated in the mass uprising of ’24, the admission test for the first-year undergraduate programme of the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka for the 2025–2026 academic year, scheduled for Saturday, 20 December, has been postponed. The new date for the postponed admission test will be announced shortly,” it added.
The admission test for the Business Studies Unit was held on 6 December (Saturday), while the admission test for the Arts, Law and Social Science Unit took place on 13 December (Saturday).