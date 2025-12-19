Dhaka University Science Unit admission test postponed

The admission test for the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka (DU) for the 2025–26 academic year, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday (20 December), has been postponed. The revised schedule for the postponed test will be announced soon.

The information was published today, Friday (19 December), on the University of Dhaka’s admission website.

The respective notice stated, “As part of the observance of one day of state mourning following the death of former Dhaka University student Sharif Osman Hadi, a day of mourning will be observed at Dhaka University tomorrow, Saturday.”