The results of 33,349 candidates in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been upgraded, meaning they have received better results than before.

The re-scrutiny and re-evaluation results were published today, Monday.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published earlier, on 31 October. This year, only 646,685 of the 1,240,798 candidates who took the examinations under 11 education boards passed. The average pass rate was 52.12 per cent. A total of 40,084 candidates achieved a GPA-5.