HSC re-scrutiny results: 33,349 candidates’ grades improved
The results of 33,349 candidates in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been upgraded, meaning they have received better results than before.
The re-scrutiny and re-evaluation results were published today, Monday.
The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published earlier, on 31 October. This year, only 646,685 of the 1,240,798 candidates who took the examinations under 11 education boards passed. The average pass rate was 52.12 per cent. A total of 40,084 candidates achieved a GPA-5.
According to sources at the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, as many as 291,211 candidates applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation this year. They submitted 1,087,416 answer scripts. The results of 33,349 candidates have been changed.
Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that the number of candidates who newly achieved a GPA-5 or passed after previously failing would be announced shortly.