HSC: Nearly 57,000 students who failed not taking supplementary tests
A total of 365,911 candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have filled in the forms to sit supplementary examinations.
In total, 422,905 candidates failed in one or two subjects this year. Nearly 57,000 candidates have therefore not applied to take the tests.
The opportunity to sit the supplementary examinations is being offered within a month of the publication of the results. The examinations will begin on 1 December and end on 15 December. They are being arranged for candidates who failed in one or two subjects.
Passing the supplementary examinations has also become important for these students as it could open up opportunities for admission to higher education.
Both regular and irregular students who failed are eligible to take the examinations. Students were able to fill in the forms until 9 November, while the deadline for payment of fees was 10 November. The education boards on Saturday completed compiling the numbers of students who have filled in the forms.
The highest number of applicants came from the Dhaka Education Board, with 71,167 candidates. The Rajshahi Education Board has the second-highest number, with 47,869. The lowest number of applications was recorded by the Barishal Education Board, with 14,406.
According to education board figures, among the other general education boards, 39,232 candidates filled in forms under the Jashore Board, 37,911 under the Dinajpur Board, 31,541 under the Chattogram Board, 27,653 under the Cumilla Board, 21,420 under the Sylhet Board and 21,318 under the Mymensingh Board.
A further 18,640 candidates under the Madrasah Education Board and 34,754 under the Technical Education Board applied to sit the supplementary examinations.
The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published on 31 October. Of the 1,240,798 candidates who sat the examinations under 11 education boards, 646,685 passed. This year, 298,040 candidates failed in one subject and 124,865 in two subjects.