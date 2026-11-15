HSC: Nearly 57,000 students who failed not taking supplementary tests

A total of 365,911 candidates who failed in one or two subjects in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have filled in the forms to sit supplementary examinations.

In total, 422,905 candidates failed in one or two subjects this year. Nearly 57,000 candidates have therefore not applied to take the tests.

The opportunity to sit the supplementary examinations is being offered within a month of the publication of the results. The examinations will begin on 1 December and end on 15 December. They are being arranged for candidates who failed in one or two subjects.