HSC supplementary exam: Will the results count towards university admission?

Supplementary examinations will be held on 1 December for candidates who failed in up to two subjects (excluding the fourth subject) in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations. The aim is to increase their opportunities to enter higher education. However, questions have arisen over whether the initiative will achieve its intended purpose.

The reason is that the preliminary application period for first-year undergraduate admission in the 2026–27 academic session at Dhaka University and Rajshahi University will end this month. Applications will also open this month at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Jagannath University. Other universities are also beginning their admission processes.

In other words, the lack of coordination between the supplementary examination schedule and the universities’ admission processes threatens to undermine the very purpose of holding the examinations at short notice.

Education experts say that coordination was needed when scheduling the supplementary examinations and the university admission process. If an integrated timeline had been set, students would have reaped the benefits of this initiative. Due to a lack of coordination, students now risk suffering as a result on the one hand, whilst on the other, the positive decision to hold the exams within a month has also come into question.