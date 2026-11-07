HSC: Re-evaluation sought for over 1 million scripts, deadline extended
A total of 278,882 students have applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their answer scripts after failing to achieve their expected results in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.
They have requested a review of total 1,037,717 answer scripts across different subjects. According to the earlier announcement, today, 7 November, was the deadline for submitting applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation.
However, the president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo Saturday night that the deadline has been extended. Applications can now be submitted until 12:00 pm tomorrow, Sunday.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examination results have seen a significant decline. The results were published on 31 October. Of the 1,240,798 candidates who sat the examinations under 11 education boards, only 646,685 passed.
The average pass rate was 52.12 per cent. A total of 40,084 candidates secured GPA-5. Nearly half of all candidates failed this year.
A large number of candidates have applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation. Officials concerned said the authorities were taking a positive view of the re-evaluation process. This was why the deadline has been extended, so that no interested student would miss the opportunity to apply.
Earlier this year, the results of a large number of candidates in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations changed following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation.
Another 3,079 students secured GPA-5, while 4,085 who had failed passed after the review. Grades changed for 27,836 candidates, and marks changed for 56,259.
A total of 1,829,485 candidates sat this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards. Of them, 402,052 applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation.