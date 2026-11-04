HSC: Students who fail in up to 2 subjects can retake exams on 1 Dec
Students who failed in up to two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will have the opportunity to retake only the subjects they failed.
The supplementary examinations will begin on 1 December. Both regular and irregular candidates will be eligible to sit for these examinations.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced this in a notice. It said the examination schedule would be published later on the respective education boards' websites.
Currently, under the existing system for public examinations such as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and HSC, candidates who fail in one or more subjects have to wait a year to retake the examinations.
They can choose to sit for only the subjects they failed or retake all subjects.
As a result, students who fail in just one or two subjects have to wait an entire year for another opportunity.
This time, the education authorities have decided to arrange retake examinations within a month for candidates who failed in no more than two subjects.
The HSC and equivalent examinations concluded on 31 October.
A total of 422,905 candidates failed in one or two subjects this year. Of them, 298,040 failed in one subject, while 124,865 failed in two subjects.