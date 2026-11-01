HSC result 2026: Worst performance in 22 years

The pass rate has fallen to its lowest level in 22 years. The number of students achieving the highest grade, GPA-5, has dropped by more than 27,000 in just one year.

The number of institutions where no student passed has increased, while the number of institutions achieving a 100 per cent pass rate has declined.

These are the key findings from this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results across the country's nine general education boards. Overall, the results reveal a significant deterioration in academic performance.

This year, the pass rate in English declined across almost all education boards, except the Dhaka Education Board.

Relevant stakeholders believe that poor performance in this compulsory subject is one of the main reasons behind the fall in the overall pass rate.

Comparatively poor results in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) may also have contributed. Other factors under discussion include stricter answer-script marking, inadequate teaching and learning at educational institutions, insufficient preparation by students and difficult question papers.