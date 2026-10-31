HSC results: Pass rate hits 22-year low, what caused the sharp decline?

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results have continued the downward trend seen last year. A review of results over the past 22 years shows that the pass rate in this year’s HSC examinations under the nine general education boards is the lowest on record.

Only 51.62 per cent of candidates passed. Last year, the rate was 57.12 per cent. This means the pass rate fell by a further 5.5 percentage points in the space of a year.

The number of candidates achieving the highest grade, GPA-5, has also declined. This year, 35,948 candidates across the nine general education boards secured GPA-5, compared with 63,219 last year. In other words, the number fell by more than 27,000 in a year.

Students’ poor performance in English has been a particular cause for concern in this year’s results. The pass rate in the subject has fallen across almost all education boards, with the exception of the Dhaka Education Board. Those concerned believe that poor results in this compulsory subject may be one of the main reasons for the overall decline in the pass rate.