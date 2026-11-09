HSC: Re-evaluation sought for nearly 1.09 million scripts, results on 23 November

Following the publication of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results, applications have been submitted for the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of a total of 1,087,413 answer scripts (subject papers).

A total of 291,209 students under the country's 11 education boards have applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their answer scripts in various subjects, including English and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), within the stipulated time frame till 12:00 pm today, Monday.

Of the total applications, 335,879 answer scripts have been challenged under the Dhaka Education Board alone.

Subject-wise statistics of the Dhaka Board show that a large number of applications for re-scrutiny have been submitted in key subjects of the science, humanities and business studies groups, alongside Bangla, English and ICT.

Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman disclosed the information to BSS today.