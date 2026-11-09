HSC: Re-evaluation sought for nearly 1.09 million scripts, results on 23 November
Following the publication of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results, applications have been submitted for the re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of a total of 1,087,413 answer scripts (subject papers).
A total of 291,209 students under the country's 11 education boards have applied for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their answer scripts in various subjects, including English and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), within the stipulated time frame till 12:00 pm today, Monday.
Of the total applications, 335,879 answer scripts have been challenged under the Dhaka Education Board alone.
Subject-wise statistics of the Dhaka Board show that a large number of applications for re-scrutiny have been submitted in key subjects of the science, humanities and business studies groups, alongside Bangla, English and ICT.
Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President and Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman disclosed the information to BSS today.
According to Dhaka Board statistics, an equal number of applications, 42,002 each, were submitted for English First Paper and Second Paper, while 38,075 applications were received for Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
These two subjects recorded the highest numbers of answer-script re-scrutiny applications under the Dhaka Board.
Explaining the reasons behind the low pass rates in English and ICT, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the examination and evaluation systems has been made fully objective and impartial over the past two years.
Although standards have been maintained in answer-script evaluation, there has not been a corresponding change in teachers' academic preparation or mindset, he said.
Teacher shortages are another major reason, the Dhaka Board chairman said, adding, many colleges do not have an adequate number of ICT teachers, while even in government colleges, teachers from other disciplines are assigned to teach ICT due to the absence of subject-specific teachers.
He also observed that while ICT is relatively easy for science students to understand, the syllabus is quite difficult for students in the humanities and business studies groups.
According to the statistics, besides English, a significant number of applications were also submitted for the compulsory Bangla subject. An equal number of applications, 24,858 each, were received for Bangla First Paper and Second Paper.
Among the major science group subjects, Chemistry recorded the highest number of applications, with an equal 18,482 applications each for First Paper and Second Paper.
For Biology, an equal number of 15,757 applications were submitted for each paper.
Among the key humanities group subjects, 3,571 applications each were submitted for Civics and Good Governance First Paper and Second Paper, while 1,997 answer scripts were challenged in Social Work.
In the business studies group, Accounting received the highest number of applications, with 3,827 each for First Paper and Second Paper. Besides, 2,331 applications were submitted for Business Organisation and Management.
The Ministry of Education said the pass rate in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations, results of which were published on October 31, stood at 52.12 percent across the 11 education boards.
Of the total 1,240,798 examinees, 646,685 passed the examinations, while 40,084 secured GPA-5.
Later, the authorities allowed the students dissatisfied with their results, to submit applications seeking re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of their answer scripts by 12 noon today.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee chairman said the re-scrutiny results would be published on 23 November.
The education ministry said significant changes have been recorded following the re-scrutiny of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results.
A total of 402,052 students out of 1,829,485 examinees under 11 education boards applied for re-evaluation of their results in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations. They submitted applications for re-scrutiny of a total of 1,287,926 answer scripts.
Following the re-scrutiny, 4,585 students across the country who had initially failed in the SSC examinations were declared successful, while another 3,079 students secured GPA-5.
Asked whether similar changes could be expected in the HSC results and whether action would be taken if evidence of negligence by examiners and chief examiners is found, the Board Chairman said administrative action would be taken against the concerned chief examiners and examiners if any irregularity or negligence in answer-script evaluation is found.