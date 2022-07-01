Murdered Abrar Fahad’s brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test

His brother Faiyaj has secured 450th position in the admission test result, which was published on Thursday night, and will get a chance to study mechanical engineering at the university.

“I will take the final decision after discussing the matter with my family,” said Faiyaj.

His mother, Rokeya Khatun, however, said that she was reluctant to send her second son to BUET.

In 2019, Abrar, then 21, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, was beaten to death by some BCL men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.