Murdered Abrar Fahad’s brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test

His brother Faiyaj has secured 450th position in the admission test result, which was published on Thursday night, and will get a chance to study mechanical engineering at the university.
“I will take the final decision after discussing the matter with my family,” said Faiyaj.
His mother, Rokeya Khatun, however, said that she was reluctant to send her second son to BUET.
In 2019, Abrar, then 21, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, was beaten to death by some BCL men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October, after he was taken to room no. 2011 at around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.
On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a complaint at the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people of her son’s death, following which a murder case was registered.
On 13 November, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted a charge sheet against some 25 accused.
On 15 September, 2020, the court framed charges against the accused.
The court recorded the statements of 47 of the 60 witnesses in the case.
Later, on 14 March, 2021, the arrested 22 accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Three of them – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim –remained absconding.
On 8 December last year, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 of them to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Abrar in October 2019.
On 6 January this year, some of the convicts moved the High Court against the trial court’s judgment.