DUCSU elections: What general students say, their expectations
Dhaka University is abuzz with discussions on the upcoming DUCSU election. Candidates are campaigning and presenting their manifestos, while voters themselves are experiencing a sense of excitement. What are the expectations of general students from the elected representatives? What kind of election do they hope to see?
Never have I witnessed such a festive atmosphere on campus
Mustahid Riad, Department of Criminology, University of Dhaka
After six years, DUCSU is finally being held free from fascist influence. I have never before seen such a celebratory atmosphere on campus. The collective joy suggests that a new chapter of politics is being initiated through DUCSU. My only expectation now is a fair and impartial election, ensuring students can freely vote for the candidates they consider most capable.
Candidates are presenting excessively lengthy manifestos, yet many of them may not even understand the true scope of DUCSU’s responsibilities. It cannot simply be turned into a platform for ideological battles. Genuine student-friendly reforms are essential.
In my view, the elected representatives must prioritise two crucial tasks above all else. First, ensuring the fulfilment of basic needs in the halls of residence; and second, necessary academic reforms. These include qualitative improvements in curricula, enhancing the standard of departmental education and equipping students with modern technological skills. The newly elected members must raise their voices on such issues.
Ban loudspeakers for rallies and gatherings from morning to evening
Nazifa Tajnur, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka
This is the first DUCSU election I have witnessed and it feels quite exciting. Banners and posters cover the campus, candidates are actively seeking votes and engaging with the demands of voters—all in all, the environment is truly festive.
However, alongside hopes surrounding Dhaka University, there are also disappointments. Thus, general students’ expectations from the new DUCSU are vast.
As a resident of Ruqayyah Hall, my personal demand is that the use of loudspeakers for rallies and programmes around Raju Sculpture, TSC and Suhrawardy Udyan, especially in the evenings, must be stopped.
This area is directly adjacent to Ruqayyah Hall and Shamsunnahar Hall, which together accommodate nearly a thousand students, with over 9,000 registered voters. The Faculty of Social Sciences and the Central Library are also situated nearby.
Frequent use of loudspeakers for gatherings and events in this area causes severe noise pollution, disrupting classes and examinations at the Faculty of Social Sciences, disturbing students studying in the library and affecting daily activities within the halls. At times, even on the eve of examinations, students are unable to study properly because of day-long noise and shouting around Raju sculpture, TSC and the park, leaving them helpless.
The fundamental mission of any university is the generation and dissemination of knowledge for the greater good of society. Such activities must not be obstructed by peripheral disturbances. My one expectation from DUCSU candidates is that, if elected, they fulfil the promises they are making in their manifestos. May the election on 9 September be fair, impartial and participatory. Best wishes to all candidates.
Focus on implementing manifestos, not building political careers
Maria Rahman, Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka
I joined the campus in 2023. At that time, given the prevailing political reality, I had serious doubts about whether I would ever witness a DUCSU election as a student. From that perspective, this year’s DUCSU election feels promising. So far, the electoral environment has not been particularly unstable and there appears to be a degree of political coexistence. Altogether, the creation of a platform through which students’ demands can be placed before the authorities is something that makes me optimistic as a student. My expectation is that the elected candidates will not focus on their personal political identities or future political careers, but instead concentrate on fulfilling their manifestos. It is also the responsibility of those elected to ensure that the next DUCSU election takes place smoothly in the coming year.
We must all acknowledge that the university faces crises and overcoming them overnight is not possible. However, some fundamental issues must be addressed like, resolving the accommodation crisis, establishing quality canteens, ensuring a safe campus for women, allowing non-residential female students access to the halls and opening up the facilities of the Central Library. As a voter, these are my foremost expectations from the elected representatives.
Party affiliated politics must not be encouraged
Pragati Chakma, Department of Oriental Art, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka
The campus has taken on a festive atmosphere surrounding the election. Many familiar faces from different ethnic groups have come forward to contest in new leadership roles, adding a sense of diversity and beauty to the election. As a result, nearly everyone is experiencing a unique sense of enthusiasm when it comes to choosing their preferred candidates.
The expectation now is that the electoral process will conclude smoothly and peacefully. It also appears that the university administration is taking a firm stance in this regard.
DUCSU is the highest representative body of Dhaka University students, tasked with safeguarding their interests and ensuring cultural, academic, social and political development. As a student, I certainly expect our fundamental needs to be met by the elected representatives. In addition, I wish to highlight another important matter. The practice of party affiliated politics on campus, which often disrupts students’ daily lives and hinders educational progress, must not be encouraged or sustained by the elected representatives of the student council.
A significant proportion of Dhaka University students come from remote areas and their foremost challenge is accommodation in the halls of residence. If healthy and secure accommodation can be ensured from the very first year, I believe it will gradually lead to improved educational standards, a healthier political environment and a safer campus overall.
Elected representatives must not forget their manifestos
Rabita Islam, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka
Given the situation, I must consider myself fortunate to be experiencing a DUCSU election as a student of Dhaka University! So far, the electoral atmosphere has remained fairly stable, though maintaining this condition until the end will be the real challenge.
One thing I have noticed is that candidates affiliated with political parties or those already known figures is naturally receiving most of the attention. This is expected. However, it is equally important to create a level playing field for new candidates, many of whom I personally consider to be highly capable.
On what basis do people decide to vote for someone? Ideally, it should be the election manifesto and that is logical. Therefore, my foremost expectation is that, once elected, representatives must not forget their manifestos. It should never be the case of, “Now that I have won, why bother remembering all that?” Similarly, members of political party panels must not be preoccupied with implementing their party’s agenda. I also do not want to see elected representatives change their character due to corruption or temptations. Any form of favouritism towards fellow party supporters, if someone from a party panel is elected, must be completely rejected.
Although the ratio of male to female students at Dhaka University is nearly equal, there are 13 residential halls for male students but only 5 for female students. This imbalance must be addressed by establishing more halls for women. Additionally, the university’s encroached land must be reclaimed, clear boundaries of the campus should be demarcated, and, above all, the safety and security of female students must be ensured without compromise.