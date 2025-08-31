DUCSU elections: What general students say, their expectations

Nazifa Tajnur, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka

This is the first DUCSU election I have witnessed and it feels quite exciting. Banners and posters cover the campus, candidates are actively seeking votes and engaging with the demands of voters—all in all, the environment is truly festive.

However, alongside hopes surrounding Dhaka University, there are also disappointments. Thus, general students’ expectations from the new DUCSU are vast.

As a resident of Ruqayyah Hall, my personal demand is that the use of loudspeakers for rallies and programmes around Raju Sculpture, TSC and Suhrawardy Udyan, especially in the evenings, must be stopped.

This area is directly adjacent to Ruqayyah Hall and Shamsunnahar Hall, which together accommodate nearly a thousand students, with over 9,000 registered voters. The Faculty of Social Sciences and the Central Library are also situated nearby.

Frequent use of loudspeakers for gatherings and events in this area causes severe noise pollution, disrupting classes and examinations at the Faculty of Social Sciences, disturbing students studying in the library and affecting daily activities within the halls. At times, even on the eve of examinations, students are unable to study properly because of day-long noise and shouting around Raju sculpture, TSC and the park, leaving them helpless.

The fundamental mission of any university is the generation and dissemination of knowledge for the greater good of society. Such activities must not be obstructed by peripheral disturbances. My one expectation from DUCSU candidates is that, if elected, they fulfil the promises they are making in their manifestos. May the election on 9 September be fair, impartial and participatory. Best wishes to all candidates.