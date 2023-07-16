HSC form fill-up date extended

The process of form fill-up for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 has been extended by two more days to Tuesday, 18 July.
The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Dhaka announced the extended deadline in a circular on Sunday.
The circular said the deadline of form fill-up for HSC examinations without a late fee has been extended to 18 July while the fee can be paid through Sonali Seba until 19 July. The deadline of form fill-up with a late fee has been extended to 25 July from 20 July while the fee can be paid until 26 July.
A student will be charged Tk 100 as late fee, according to the circular.
The form fill-up for this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 9 July while the examinations will begin on 17 August.