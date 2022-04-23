Natore’s Sumaiya tops BJSC exam

Expressing her firm commitment to stand by those deprived of justice, Sumaiya sought prayer and blessings from the people of the country.
The talented student secured GPA-5 in all her public examinations.
Sumaiya got a talent pool scholarship at class-V from Laksmikol Govt Primary School. She got GPA-5 in JSC and SSC in 2010 and 2013 respectively from Boraigram Pilot High School in Natore. Later in 2015, Sumaiya got GPA-5 in HSC from Rajshahi College.
The successful girl was a student of the 39th batch of the Department of Law of Rajshai University.
Sumaiya's father Abul Kalam Azad is a retired government official and her mother Naznin Khatun is an assistant teacher at Boraigram Pilot High School. She is the second child of her parents.