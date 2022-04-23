Natore’s Sumaiya tops BJSC exam

Sumaiya Nasrin Sama, a meritorious girl from Natore, has secured the first position in the 14th Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) examination.

On 21 April, BJSC recommended 102 qualified candidates through relevant tests and exams for the posts of assistant judges where Sumiaya secured the top position.

Talking to the UNB, Sumaiya said she had no specific goal in life. She just wanted to do something good.

"As I have been recommended for the post of assistant judge, I will try to deliver justice to the people," she said.