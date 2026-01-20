SUCSU election: Vice-chancellor freed after being confined for 12.5hrs

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) vice-chancellor AM Sarwar Uddin Chowdhury, pro-vice-chancellor Md Sajedul Karim, and several other officials and employees were freed after being confined for 12-and-a-half-hours.

They were released around 1:00 am early Tuesday.

Earlier, amid a movement demanding that the SUST student union election be held on schedule, candidates and students locked the administrative building at around 12:30 pm on Monday.

As a result, the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor, treasurer, and several officials and employees became confined inside the building. They were freed when protesters removed the locks at around 1:00 am.