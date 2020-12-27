New dates fixed for 7 DU affiliated colleges’ exams

Dates of honours exams last year and other examinations of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University which were halted due to the coronavirus situation have been fixed. The exams will be held on dates fixed by the authorities upon approval from the education ministry.

The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by the chief coordinator of the 7 colleges DU affiliated, Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, at DU’s business faculty on Saturday afternoon. Principals of seven colleges and other officials involved with the examination process were present at the meeting.