New dates fixed for 7 DU affiliated colleges’ exams

Dates of honours exams last year and other examinations of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University which were halted due to the coronavirus situation have been fixed. The exams will be held on dates fixed by the authorities upon approval from the education ministry.
The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by the chief coordinator of the 7 colleges DU affiliated, Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, at DU’s business faculty on Saturday afternoon. Principals of seven colleges and other officials involved with the examination process were present at the meeting.
The meeting decided that the 2019 honours fourth year exam would start on 25 January. Exams of 2017 master’s last part (2016-17) would begin on 14 January and masters preliminary (2015-16) and degree special batch’s exams would start two or three days after 14 January. Exams of 2018 degree pass third year (2015-16) and 2019 honours third year (2016-17) would start at the first week of February.
The students of degree pass third year would need to fill up exam forms from 28 December to 10 January and 2019 honours third year students from 27 December to 10 January.
Exams of 2018 masters last part (2017-18) would start from 15 February and the students will have to fill up the form from 16-30 January.
Coordinator of 7 colleges and Kabi Nazrul Government College’s principal IK Selim Ullah Khondaker confirmed the dates. He said the decision was taken to hold the exams following health guidelines and DU academic council’s rules keeping the interest of students in mind.
“The exams would start after we get approval from the education ministry. We will apply soon for the approval,” he added.
IK Selim Ullah also said a decision is under process regarding the students who failed the honours first and second year exams.
No comment can be made about the matter before approval from authorities concerned, he added.