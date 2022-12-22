Sabnam Faria wants tiktok as learning platform

This programme is a part of ‘Right Here Right Now 2’ (RHRN-2) initiative where BRAC leads the implementing coalition.

In the panel discussion of the programme, the host and BRAC’s In-Charge of Social Empowerment and Legal Protection Programme, Shashwati Biplob said, “The media has a big role to prevent dissemination of wrong information on the internet.”

Sabnam Faria said, “Internet does not always give the right information because a lot of content is being made only to attract more views or likes.”

Writer and associate editor of Prothom Alo, Anisul Hoque, senior policy-adviser of The Netherlands Embassy Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, school teacher Shamima Akhter and two participating students Kotha Akter and Talha Tabssum took part in panel discussion.