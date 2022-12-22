Sabnam Faria wants tiktok as learning platform

This programme is a part of ‘Right Here Right Now 2’ (RHRN-2) initiative where BRAC leads the implementing coalition.
In the panel discussion of the programme, the host and BRAC’s In-Charge of Social Empowerment and Legal Protection Programme, Shashwati Biplob said, “The media has a big role to prevent dissemination of wrong information on the internet.”
Sabnam Faria said, “Internet does not always give the right information because a lot of content is being made only to attract more views or likes.”
Writer and associate editor of Prothom Alo, Anisul Hoque, senior policy-adviser of The Netherlands Embassy Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, school teacher Shamima Akhter and two participating students Kotha Akter and Talha Tabssum took part in panel discussion.
Right Here Right Now 2 (RHRN-2) is a multi-country coalition project, implemented in Bangladesh as a global strategic partnership from 2021-2025. The project aims to create enabling gender-just societies where young people in all their diversity enjoy their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). The project tackles taboo associated with ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)’ and ‘Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR)’ through enhancing youth access to information and education, increasing public support, improving policies and laws and strengthening civil society by capacity building by keeping ‘young people’ at the forefront of all interventions.
The age range of the targeted youth group is 15 to 30 years. This project has been funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom of Netherlands where Rutgers, The Netherlands, is acting as the Executing Agency.