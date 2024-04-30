No double shift at edu institutions, branches to become separate institutions

The government has decided to shut the double shift at all educational institutions operating under the education ministry from the next year and the decision will be implemented gradually in the next five years. The government also decided to shut the branches of all educational institutions and those campuses will be operated as separate institutions with separate educational institute identification numbers (EIINs).

These decisions were taken at a meeting at the education ministry on 21 April with education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury in the chair. Sources at the education ministry and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) said that these decisions were taken in light of introducing the new educational curriculum as educational institutions struggle to operate classes with adequate time in double shift as per the new curriculum.