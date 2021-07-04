No 'auto pass' this time, other options under consideration

The government is considering options to promote SSC and HSC candidates this year as the chance of holding examinations is fading in the wake of surge in coronavirus cases.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates is unlikely to be promoted automatically. The education boards do not want to give 'auto pass' this time.

The government is mulling several options including evaluation based on assignments and short questions as well as some other ways.

The coronavirus situation is further deteriorating continuously and the on-going vacations of the educational institutions are being extended simultaneously.