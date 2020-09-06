No exams at primary level if schools remain closed: Govt

Primary and mass education senior secretary Akram-Al-Hossain Sunday said there will be no examinations if schools cannot be reopened this year, reports BSS.
“We have two plans… If the schools can resume academic activities in October or November, we will consider evaluation of the students to promote them to the new grades. Besides, no examinations will be held if schools cannot be reopened this year,” he said.
The schools will not be reopened until the coronavirus situation becomes normal, he said.
The senior secretary was speaking at a press conference at secretariat marking the International Literacy Day, said a press release.
The senior secretary said they were moving forward to ensure that the safety of the children was not compromised.
Earlier, state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain presented the information of literacy day.
He said, at present the literacy rate in the country is 74.6 per cent, which was 53.5 per cent in 2005.