Scholarship exams set to return in Class Eight, concerns remain
Following the decision to reinstate primary scholarship exams, the education ministry is now planning to bring back the Junior Scholarship Examination for Class 8 students.
Despite nearly seven months having already passed in the current academic year, preparations have begun only now to hold the exam before the end of the year. There has already been a meeting in this regard at the ministry.
However, unlike the now-defunct Junior School Certificate (JSC) exams, not all students will be allowed to take part in this scholarship test, only a selected number of students will be eligible to sit for it.
However, this move has sparked divided opinions among educationists. Some argue that organising a scholarship exam for a select group of students may increase inequality in education, as schools may focus solely on the chosen students. This could further marginalise underperforming students and increase their risk of dropping out.
There are also concerns that the exam may increase academic pressure on students and lead to a heavier reliance on coaching and private tuition, placing an additional financial burden on parents.
People involved in the education sector say that students are already moving on to higher classes with learning gaps, which is ultimately impacting their performance in the workplace. So, greater emphasis should be placed on ensuring that all students achieve the curriculum-defined learning at the school level. In this context, struggling students require more support.
Besides, there are more ways to reward talented students as exams are not the only method. So, a more effective approach should be taken to improve the overall quality of education at the school level.
Officials from the Ministry of Education are not yet willing to comment publicly on the matter. However, speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official told Prothom Alo that the proposal to reintroduce the Junior Scholarship Examination is currently under consideration but has not yet been finalised. If a decision is made in the coming days, it will be officially announced.
Before 2010, a Junior Scholarship Examination used to be held separately. Then it was replaced by the Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam, which allowed all students to compete for scholarships. However, after the introduction of the JSC exam in 2010, a heavy reliance on coaching centres and private tuition became widespread.
The JSC exam was eventually suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not been reinstated since, particularly in light of the new curriculum framework.
The Primary Scholarship Exam was also suspended at the start of the pandemic. However, towards the end of 2022 the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education suddenly decided to resume it in a move that drew criticism from experts.
The results of that exam later sparked controversy due to errors and inconsistencies. Although there were plans to hold the exam again in 2023, they were not implemented. Now, the Primary Scholarship Exam is being reintroduced.
In line with this, preparations are now underway to revive the Junior Scholarship Exam for class-eight students. At a meeting held on 20 July, chaired by an additional secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education, it was proposed that the exam could be held later this year.
However, the decision on the authority responsible for conducting the exam has not been finalised yet. Previously, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) administered the exam, while the JSC exam was conducted by the education boards. Currently, there is debate between the two institutions over who should take charge.
Before the introduction of the JSC exam, the Junior Scholarship Exam was held through DSHE’s regional offices. But since 2010, the JSC fell under the jurisdiction of the education boards, which are the legally designated bodies for administering public certificate examinations.
The education boards are now suggesting that the scholarship exam should fall under DSHE, while DSHE claims it would be difficult for them to take it on and are pushing for it to be administered by the education boards, just like the JSC.
It has not yet been finalised what percentage of class-eight students will be allowed to sit for the scholarship exam. However, discussions are underway about allowing 40 per cent of students to participate, similar to the primary scholarship exam.
When asked to comment Professor Emeritus Manzoor Ahmed of BRAC University told Prothom Alo that scholarship exams are not helpful in improving overall education quality. They only benefit a handful of high-achieving students who receive awards.
He warned that such exams might cause teachers to focus only on a selected few, leading to the neglect of others. This also raises the question, whether reintroducing the exam is an attempt to conceal existing problems in the education system rather than solving them.
Therefore, it is essential to consider how better support can be provided to poor and disadvantaged students. Educational institutions must create an environment in which all students are able to learn effectively, he added.