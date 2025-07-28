Scholarship exams set to return in Class Eight, concerns remain

Following the decision to reinstate primary scholarship exams, the education ministry is now planning to bring back the Junior Scholarship Examination for Class 8 students.

Despite nearly seven months having already passed in the current academic year, preparations have begun only now to hold the exam before the end of the year. There has already been a meeting in this regard at the ministry.

However, unlike the now-defunct Junior School Certificate (JSC) exams, not all students will be allowed to take part in this scholarship test, only a selected number of students will be eligible to sit for it.

However, this move has sparked divided opinions among educationists. Some argue that organising a scholarship exam for a select group of students may increase inequality in education, as schools may focus solely on the chosen students. This could further marginalise underperforming students and increase their risk of dropping out.

There are also concerns that the exam may increase academic pressure on students and lead to a heavier reliance on coaching and private tuition, placing an additional financial burden on parents.