DU gets highest as UGC approves TK 121.85b budget for universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the budget of Tk 122.63 billion for itself and the country’s 53 public universities for 2023-2024 fiscal.

The budget was approved on Sunday at a UGC meeting -- where Tk 121.85 billion was allocated for universities and Tk 774.5 million for UGC.

According to a UGC press release, in the budget of public universities, Tk 61.09 billion was granted as revenue budget while Tk 60.76 billion as development budget for 31 projects.

In the upcoming budget, Dhaka University (DU) will receive the highest revenue budget of Tk 8.54 billion. The UGC also approved the highest research budget for DU at Tk 150 million.

A total of Tk 1.74 have been allocated for research of UGC and the public universities.

The UGC chairman professor Kazi Shahidullah urged all to maintain austerity while spending the budget, considering the country’s current situation with maximum utilisation of the research budget allocated for 2023-2024 fiscal.