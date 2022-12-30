British Council strengthening teachers for a stronger nation

Activities under this latest cohort of TMTE had been designed by the British Council in collaboration with DPE for 544 primary teachers, who received training to improve English proficiency and exclusive guidance on communicative teaching practice and methodology to make English language learning more interesting and effective for primary school students. It was a 14-week programme.

Dilip Kumar Banik said, “We need to impart proper education to our students which will help them to survive in this competitive world. The training British Council is delivering on behalf of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) and Directorate of Primary (DPE) Education will actually enable our students to contend anywhere they go.”

Uttam Kumar Das said, “We have provided this training to 1,733 teachers across Bangladesh in the last two years and it will be spread across 65,566 schools all over Bangladesh. If this training can be taken further to the community level, then our students could be prepared for a better future.”