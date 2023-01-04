Paper, printing quality of free textbooks 'good': Dipu Moni

Although the colour of the paper is slightly different, it is not newsprint, she added. “If the printed paper is too white it is not good for eyes, it can cause harm to eyesight.”
After the pandemic and the global recession, the textbooks have been handed over to the students at the beginning of the year after overcoming various hurdles, said Dipu Moni.
The remaining books will be distributed among students within the next two weeks, assured the minister.
The textbook festival, marking the distribution of free textbooks among students was held on Sunday (1 January).
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina opened the textbooks distribution programme at a ceremony at her office through handing over books to students of primary and secondary levels on 31 December.
Nearly 339.1 million new textbooks will be distributed among 40 million students this year.