Paper, printing quality of free textbooks 'good': Dipu Moni

The paper and printing quality of the free textbooks distributed among students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels is good, education minister Dipu Moni has said.

The education minister made the remark on Wednesday while talking to newsmen after distributing calves among the fishermen registered in the hilsa resource development and management project at Chandpur sadar upazila parishad premises, reports news agency UNB.

Dipu Moni said, “The paper quality of the textbook is not bad, the brightness is a bit low. But the quality is good."