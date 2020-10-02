O-level exams begin Monday

The education ministry issued a notice on 23 September, allowing the authorities concerned to hold the examinations on conditions that they follow health guidelines, allow 1,800 students to take exams every day at 35 venues, maintain a six-feet gap between examinees.







It said the British Council will have to bear responsibility if any student is infected with COVID-19.







On 30 September, the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking a stay on the process of holding 'A' level 'O' level examinations this year amid the pandemic.







