O-level exams begin Monday

O-level examinations are scheduled to begin from Monday, three days after the A-level examinations kicked off, reports UNB.
British Council is hosting the examinations following guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) and health department amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A and O-level examinations will continue till 23 October.
The education ministry issued a notice on 23 September, allowing the authorities concerned to hold the examinations on conditions that they follow health guidelines, allow 1,800 students to take exams every day at 35 venues, maintain a six-feet gap between examinees.
It said the British Council will have to bear responsibility if any student is infected with COVID-19.
On 30 September, the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking a stay on the process of holding 'A' level 'O' level examinations this year amid the pandemic.
A-level student Tamanna Tabassum Kabir filed the writ petition on 27 September stating that students failed to prepare for the examination as classes remained suspended for six months.
On 23 September, the British Council in a statement said this year the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), 'A' level and 'O' level examinations under October-November (2020) session will be held in due time.
It also secured approval from the education ministry in this regard.